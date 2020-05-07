Mira Rajput reacts to Boys Locker Room, posts essay on how Indian parents should raise boys: ‘Our lives are in your hands’

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, has expressed her feelings about the ongoing Bois Locker Room controversy, and shared journalist Rega Jha’s essay on Instagram. The essay, written three years ago, was posted on social media by Rega after the incident.

The excerpt shared by Mira talks about what boys in India should be taught by their parents at a young age, so that they do not perceive women in a negative manner. Some of the traits that Rega mentions should be taught to boys are ‘consent’, ‘respect’, ‘gender equality’, ‘that they aren’t entitled to any woman’s body, attention, or time’.

Rega also mentions the things that women are taught not to do when they are young, and writes that attention should instead be paid to what boys are taught to do. She writes that girls are taught ‘caution’, ‘fear’, and ‘modesty’.

The Bois Locker Room controversy began when screenshots of lewd conversations of boys from prominent Delhi schools were leaked online. The conversations were exposed after one of the boys in the group took screenshots and passed it on to someone else, said the officer, before it was posted on social media by one of the girls who was targeted.

The administrator of the group, in which the boys talked about raping girls, has been arrested by the cyber crime cell of the Delhi Police. This is the second arrest in the case.

Also read: Siddhant Chaturvedi calls Boys Locker Room controversy ‘disgusting’, Richa Chadha says it’s a ‘multi-faceted problem’

Previously, actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, Richa Chadha and Swara Bhasker had tweeted about the case. “This a multi-faceted problem. Because everyone is still squeamish about sex education in our populous/moralistic country, teenagers are confusing porn for sex education! And now data is free. How dangerous! This will explode in our faces in the next five years sadly, I reckon,” Richa had written.

