Mira Rajput’s fans are divided into Team Misha and Team Shahid Kapoor after her latest pic: ‘Guess who clicked it’

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has shared a new picture on Instagram and has got her fans guessing about its origins. The stunning new pictures show Mira smiling for the camera in bright and colourful dress.

Sharing the pictures, Mira wrote, “Guess who clicked this.” She also added a ‘girl with pigtails’ emoji, which hints that the picture may have been clicked by her daughter, Misha. Nevertheless, Mira’s fans got down to guessing who the photographer is.

While many guessed it to be Misha, some even said it could be Shahid. A few fans also showered Mira with compliments. “You’re so beautiful,” wrote one. “Looking pretty ma’am,” wrote another.

Mira’s caption for a second picture hinted that her dress may be from before she had her babies. “If its pre-corona and pre-baby can it be considered vintage?,” she captioned her photo.

Recently, Mira talked about organising special birthday parties for her kids in an Instagram post. “My kids’ birthdays are ten days apart and I had this dreamy idea when my son was born, that I’d combine their parties for as long as Khoi bags are interesting, and save myself the stress and planning that goes into kiddie parties. Because really, the unnecessary bar has been set quite high by too many, and some of them can be as tedious as weddings,” she wrote and added multiple pictures from the parties.

Mira said that her idea hit a roadblock when Misha said that she wanted a party of her own. “And when better to economise on stress than during this time. Missy however had another plan in mind and complained to Papa that she wants a birthday of her own and doesn’t want to share her special day.. We caved and melted,” she wrote. Misha got a Peppa Pig themed party. “The kiddie birthday I always wanted to throw: intimate, full of memories and an after party mess,” she wrote.

