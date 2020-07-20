Mira Rajput shares a throwback pic from her wedding, talks of her prep before ‘you take the most important steps of your life’

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput on Sunday shared a throwback picture from her wedding to the actor in 2015. It showed her in a wedding finery but with a funny twist.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Before you take the most important steps of your life, make sure your feet are well taken care of #whynot.” The picture shows Mira dressed her like a bride, sitting on a sofa and getting a leg massage done with a machine. While her fans dropped quite a few emojis including laughing face and red hearts etc and called her beautiful in the comments section, one fan joked: “I think this should be for husbands.”

In fact, just a few days back on July 7, the couple had celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary. On the occasion, she had written: “5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family. There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you. You make me laugh like no one else. And more often than not I’m laughing at you. Please don’t forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be “I am sorry”. To many more years of us.”

Mira is quite popular on Instagram and had recently posted a screengrab of her kids - Zain and Misha’s - one-sided conversation with Shahid. In the process, she had inadvertently revealed the name with which Shahid’s number is saved in her phone. It is Tommy, the name of his character in his Abhishek Chaubey film, Udta Punjab.

