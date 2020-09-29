Mira Rajput shares pics from son Zain’s ‘quarantine birthday’ party, says he’s obsessed with ‘anything that goes vroom’

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput has shared pictures from a ‘quarantine birthday’ party for their son, Zain. She also wrote about the challenge of putting together a second party, just 10 days after organising one for her daughter, Misha. Zain was born on September 5, 2018, while Misha was born on August 26, 2016.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Mira wrote, “Another Quarantine Birthday. After planning a detailed, game intensive and theme-packed birthday for the lady of the house, I was quite lazy to get up and do yet another one in ten days! But nothing like Pinterest and good old mom-guilt to get you right back on your toes to start all over again. Buddy boy is obsessed with anything that goes vroom: trucks, bikes, tractors, cars, fire engines and his most favourite the JCB Digger. You can catch him in the hot summer afternoon playing with his trucks in the mud totally and utterly in a state of bliss. So this theme combined his love for both vehicles and construction (also because it was just easier to widen the theme basket a bit and I was in love with the tractor shaped napkins.”

She continued, “I used whatever creativity I had left to deck up the place and inflated a pool for the entertainment. All parents know that nothing keeps kids engaged longer than a pool with a side of fries. A trunk full of cars, my decoration box and the cutest printables made the whole theme come together. I managed to get the backdrop online along with the pun-intended signboards. Caution tape and digger toothpicks brought the whole theme together. I forgot to click a picture of the returns which was my favourite go-to wrapping; newspaper with caution tape wrapped all around. We reused the tassels from last time and kept theme colours to match the decor.”

She added, “I found that going for a solid coloured plate with themed napkin makes for a smarter solution. If you have extra leftover, you can use it for another celebration, dressed with a different napkin. By the time the sun went down, the kids were famished and happily exhausted, so it was a quick scurry around the table before the Khoi bag popped and confetti laden kids were off! This one was quick and easy! I’m sure all you Mum’s know those two words are GOLDEN when it comes to a birthday!”

The post includes pictures of everything Mira described in her caption -- toy trucks, tassles, and burgers. She had previously shared a similar post for Misha’s birthday. “For Misha, nothing tops Peppa. But instead of a full blown Peppa Fest, we made it kind of a technicolour carnival with bits of the lovable piggy,” she had written.

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015 and celebrated their five-year anniversary recently. On the occasion, Shahid had shared a special Instagram post captioned, “5 years. Gone by in a flash. Found beauty in the smaller things. Found happiness within not without. Found meaning to together we can. Found myself a little more walking by your side my love. Thank you for being you. And thank you for helping me be a better me. Happy anniversary my love.”

