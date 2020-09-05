Mira Rajput shares pictures of her prep for son Zain Kapoor’s second birthday celebrations

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput on Saturday shared pictures of all the preparation they have done for the celebrations of her son, Zain Kapoor’s second birthday. The young one’s birthday theme seems to be cars and other vehicles.

Sharing a picture with two big gift-wrapped boxes and toy vehicles kept next to them, Mira wrote: “The obsession is TWO real! #happybirthdayzain.” Fans gushed over the gifts; one said: “You have a bob the builder in the house and I see tropical terry! What a lovely book. Congratulations.” Another person wrote: “Happy birthday to little rockstar.” While a third Instagram user wrote: “Happy birthday Zain. May all wishes get fulfilled and all your dreams may come true. You get all the happiness in your life.”

Last year, Mira had similarly shared pictures from before the party with one of them showing a table kept at a far end of the room with ‘Happy Birthday Zain’ written in golden alphabets. There were golden, grey and black coloured balloons placed nearby. It also showed Zain (with his back to the camera as he walked around). In another post, Mira had wished her son and had written: “Try and find Zain without a kissie patch.. Happy Birthday to my world #bigbabyboy.”

Just a few days back, on August 26, was daughter Misha’s birthday. Two days from today, on September 7, will be Mira’s birthday.

Zain was born on September 5, 2018, two years after Shahid and Mira were blessed with a daughter, Misha. Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 in a private ceremony in Delhi in what was an arranged match. The couple is among the most popular celebrity couple in Bollywood today.

After spending months in Mumbai, during the lockdown period, the celebrity couple had moved to Beas, which is also the headquarter of the Radha Soami Satsang, of which they are followers.

