Sections
Home / Bollywood / Mira Rajput shares throwback pic clicked a day before daughter Misha was born, wonders why her nose got ‘huge’

Mira Rajput shares throwback pic clicked a day before daughter Misha was born, wonders why her nose got ‘huge’

Mira Rajput has been sharing daily updates on Instagram lately. On Tuesday, she shared a throwback picture of when she was pregnant with her daughter Misha.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 16:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mira Rajput gave birth to Misha on August 26, 2016.

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has shared a throwback picture on Instagram. The photo was clicked exactly four years ago, a day before she gave birth to her daughter Misha.

Sharing the photo, Mira wrote, “Throwback to the day before I popped #4yearsagotoday I can understand the belly getting bigger, but what’s with the nose getting huge?” The photo shows her in a pink kurta, winking and making a pout for the camera.

 

Shahid’s mother, actor Neelima Azeem commented, “Joy and love in our lives.” A fan wrote, “It’s a love for dodo which was transferred from belly to nose don’t take it in serious.”



Earlier this week, Mira had shared a picture of Shahid as he gave her an intense look. However, Mira only found it romantic. “The way you look at me,” she had captioned the post. Mira also shared a picture of herself, clicked by Misha. She felt proud of her daughter for managing to click the picture so well, saying that ‘Missy’ is getting good at it.

 

Also read:‘Sands are shifting’: Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata shares pic of their twins with heartfelt note, Trishala Dutt sends her prayers

During the lockdown and after it, the mother of two, Mira has been sharing glimpses of her day-to-day activities. Mira utilised her lockdown days by helping her children hone their drawing skills and also experimenting with new dishes.

Shahid and Mira also have a son Zain. He was born in 2018.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SAI accepts David John’s resignation as HI’s High Performance Director
Aug 25, 2020 16:40 IST
Jennifer Lopez is launching her makeup and skincare brand, JLo Beauty
Aug 25, 2020 16:38 IST
Punjab cabinet okays Rs 1.5 crore per annum as recurring grant for 11 more constituent colleges
Aug 25, 2020 16:36 IST
SSC Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2020: Commission issues important notice for applicants
Aug 25, 2020 16:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.