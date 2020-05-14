Sections
Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti’s next is an ‘action drama with a dash of science’

Filmmaker Jagan Shakti said that his upcoming film will be an action drama high on production value. A formal announcement will be made after the lockdown ends.

Updated: May 14, 2020 18:59 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Writer-director Jagan Shakti, who made his directorial debut with Mission Mangal, says he has locked the script of his next feature film -- an action drama with an element of science. The filmmaker said the team will make a formal announcement once the lockdown is lifted.

“I have finished one script and it is locked. It is a commercially sensible film. It is an action drama with a dash of science in it,” Shakti told PTI. “We will go on floors when everything is normal. I am in no hurry. I want to do it properly. The film will be shot in India,” he added.

The director said the film might not be big in terms of budget, but will be high on production value. “One can add production value with lesser money, you don’t need to spend crores of money on it. For example, a movie like Uri: The Surgical Strike had great production value, it was made on (a budget of) Rs 30-32 crore. Like for my own film, Mission Mangal, we worked tirelessly on rocket sequences to present it in the grandest way possible,” Shakti, who has assisted filmmakers such as R Balki and A R Murugadoss, said.

The director is also working on a love story. “I have a soft corner for romantic films. I would like to explore that side,” he added.



