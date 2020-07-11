Mithila Palkar on favouritism in Bollywood: It happens that ten of us audition for a project and don’t get through but one who doesn’t audition gets the role

Mithila Palkar agrees with a lot of people on the ongoing insider vs outsider and favouritism debate that came back into spotlight after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Quoting a part from one of Kunal Kemmu’s tweets, where he wrote, “…Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai”, Palkar says that it’s important to create equal opportunities in the film industry.

The actor talks about the audition process and asserts how a fair play there can bring about a positive change. “It does happen that ten of us audition for a project and none would get through, while the one who doesn’t audition, gets the role,” she says, adding, “We need to have a system where nobody feels people are being unfair to them. Give us the same opportunities where if we excel ,we get the project or else we don’t get the job.”

Many who don’t come from a film background have spoken about losing out on good opportunities and Palkar agrees that “it feels bad”, however, she’s clear to not let that affect her. She admits being happy with what she has achieved in the last four years and is in no hurry.

“Connections and accessibility to meet popular directors and producers help, but I won’t have wanted my father or his friends to recommend me. Having grown up watching Hindi films, I’d also love to dance in a film but things take time. In my first Bollywood film Katti Batti (2015) I got noticed and written about and that love and appreciation matter the most,” she says.

Being a rank outsider in Bollywood, Palkar says she never compromises on her choices and has her set of principles when it comes to work. “If I like some content, I obviously go ahead, but if there are areas that I feel might not be easier for me to do, then I do request the makers to tweak it a bit. I don’t believe in compromising with things that don’t work for me. Like anything related to fairness and all is a no-no,” says the actor, who’s excited about her web film Tribhanga co-starring Kajol, and is being helmed by Renuka Shahane.

“I first met Renuka tai in 2013 during a theatre festival. I won’t say I’m lucky I got this opportunity because I feel lucky is a very loose word. We can’t put everything on luck and disregard the efforts. Had I faltered in between I might not have landed this part,” she concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more