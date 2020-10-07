Mithila Palkar: Web gave me my home, my identity, don’t know what would’ve happened to my career if there was no OTT

Actor Mithila Palkar, who is known for her web projects such as News Darshan, Girl in the City and Little Things, made her Bollywood debut with Katti Batti.

It’s not as if she didn’t harbour dreams of starring in a Bollywood film, but Mithila Palkar is pretty content with the way her journey has shaped working mostly on the web. Starting from News Darshan, Girl in the City to Little Things and Chopsticks, the actor has been consistently upping her game on the OTT platforms.

“When I got the opportunity with News Darshan (a satire show on YouTube), I was more than happy. But at that time, nobody knew how big this is going to become. From 2015 to 2020, the wave has just blown up. Internet gave us liberty to tell different narratives, break away from usual hero-heroine stories,” says the actor, who has finished shooting for her web film Tribhanga.

Unlike many who, despite getting substantial work on OTT platforms, remain unsatisfied with their career trajectory and want a validation from Bollywood, Palkar has no such inhibitions.

“Web gave me my home, my identity, a platform where people could reach out to me, watch me on. I’m ever grateful,” she says, adding, “After a play, anyone can meet the cast and crew and express their views. Being a stage actor, I always enjoyed this direct interaction and internet gives you that opportunity. Audience can directly share their reviews with you.”

The actor further states that she would rather “be an approachable actor than an unapproachable star”. Asked if she feels the OTT platforms might become more star-driven given popular films are now releasing on the medium, Palkar feels it’s unlikely because the audience doesn’t change.

“The content is the king and the audience consumes content. We, as actors, are the carriers of it. It’s in fact quite an exciting time where we can all work together in equal parts. Also, OTT gives equal ground to talents, so no such biases,” she explains.

More than anything else, web has opened up so many more avenues for everyone, she says, referring to Four More Shots Please! and Delhi Crime being nominated for the International Emmys.

“It has become a legit medium that wasn’t there earlier. A medium that takes you beyond borders. See the kind of recognitions web actors are getting. Isn’t that incredible?” she exclaims.

However, she’s quick to add, “But the struggle is same everywhere. Here also (on OTT), you’ve to go through rejections and that does affect you. People think I get scripts every day. That’s a misconception. I still audition, get rejected.”

Many actors — outsiders — have spoken about difficulties they face to break into Bollywood space. Does Palkar, who has done films Katti Batti (2015) and Karwaan (2018), feel tat web did more to her career than films could possibly have?

“Mere liye kabhi aisa nahi tha ki main starting se hi heroine ke role se karungi. I was open to everything when I began, I would’ve done TV, too. I can’t say had there been no opportunities on web then what would’ve possibly happened to my career. Growing up in India to be an actor, we all want to sing and dance in films. I was no different, I still want to,” she concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ