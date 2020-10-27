Mohabbatein turns 20: Amitabh Bachchan remembers the ‘parampara, pratishtha, anushasan’, relives its music

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating the 20 years of his hit movie, Mohabbatein. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and six newcomers--Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Shergill, and Preeti Jhangiani.

Amitabh took to his social media accounts to share his message for fans on the film’s 20th anniversary. “The music of this film is a treasure .. The lyrics, the composition, each song is exceptionally made .. Happy to have been a part of this film. Relive the music,” he wrote in a tweet as he shared a playlist to the film’s songs.

“Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan .. Mohabbatein is special for many reasons .. 20 years of this beautiful love story, a roller coaster of emotions. Eternally grateful for all the love you continue to shower,” he wrote in another tweet, sharing one of his most popular dialogues from the movie.

The official Instagram account of Yash Raj Films have also been sharing dialogues and snippets from the movie. Fans of Shah Rukh, Aishwarya and Amitabh have also been showering the movie with love, making plans to watch it again. “So much love to Mohabbatein film,” wrote one fan. “Our Favourite One Masterclass Romantic By Srk,” wrote another fan.

In Mohabbatein, Amitabh played a very strict principal of an all-boys boarding college called Gurukul. He believes in following traditions, maintaining disciple and good reputation as the only way to live life. He rules over his students with fear but when a music teacher (Shah Rukh) comes knocking on the school door, bringing love, compassion and excitement with him, it ignites a war of ideologies between the two.

Mohabbatein also marked the first on-screen romantic pairing of Shah Rukh and Aishwarya after they played siblings in Josh. Choreographer Farah Khan opened up about how she creatively captured their love story in the movie. Talking about the pair, Farah revealed that the fact that Aishwarya was a figment of Shah Rukh’s imagination was kept a well-guarded secret.

“We were not supposed to know, at that point, whether Aishwarya was Shah Rukh’s imagination or not. He would see her in places and she was the spirit behind the love stories. We shot in London. We shot in freezing cold nights with rain and we went to Switzerland to shoot two songs, Humko Humise Chura Lo, which I think is one of the best songs in the film, really beautifully done,” she said.

