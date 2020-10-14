Sections
Home / Bollywood / Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub’s wife Rasika Aghashe shares her baby shower pic after Tanishq row: ‘Learn about Special Marriage Act’

Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub’s wife Rasika Aghashe shares her baby shower pic after Tanishq row: ‘Learn about Special Marriage Act’

After Mini Mathur, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub’s wife, actor Rasika Aghashe has shared her experience of a god bharai (a traditional Hindu baby shower) with his family. Rasika has said that people should educate themselves about the Special Marriage Act.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 19:16 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rasika Aghashe shares photo from her baby shower.

Actor-director Rasika Agashe has shared picture from her baby shower amid the Tanishq ad row. Rasika is married to actor Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub.

Rasika shared the photo after jewellery brand Tanishq withdrew a commercial in which a Muslim family plans a baby shower for their Hindu daughter-in-law. The message of communal harmony was called propagandist by some on the internet and calls were made to boycott the brand.

 

In the photo shared by Rasika, she is seen sitting next to Zeeshan while her family does her ‘god bharai’. “Meri godbharai.. socha share kar dun (thought I should share it),” Rasika wrote, adding that everyone should learn about the Special Marriage Act before making false and hateful statements.



Earlier on Wednesday, actor Mini Mathur had also given her example of a happy marriage with director Kabir Khan. “This and even more love is what I have received in my multicultural marriage,” she wrote, calling for an end to the ‘hate’.

Also read: Tanishq ‘deeply saddened’ by reactions to ad: Kangana Ranaut claims it promotes ‘love jihad’, Swara Bhasker rues ‘fragile spine’

In a statement late on Monday, Tanishq said it withdrew the film due to ‘hurt sentiments’. “The idea behind the Ekavatam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective. We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff,” their statement read.

Other stars such as Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhaskar have also reacted to the controversy. While Kangana also found the ad to be sexist and encouraging propaganda, Richa Chadha called it beautiful.

