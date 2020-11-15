Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma celebrates Diwali without Virat Kohli: ‘Got all dressed up to sit at home and eat’

Anushka Sharma’s Diwali was a lot like all of us in India as we all got dressed up to sit at home. Anushka, who is back in Mumbai after a long sojourn in the UAE where her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, was playing in the Indian Premiere League, gave a glimpse into her celebration. Sharing a photo as she looked gorgeous in an ivory kurta-churidar, “Got all dressed up to sit at home and eat. And it was great. Hope you all had a beautiful Diwali.”

She had earlier shared a photo of hand sanitiser on a platter decorated with flowers.”Hand sanitisers also a part of decoration. The times we are living in.”

A glowing Anushka, Virat and the actor are expecting their first child in January next year, shared two photos from her home. Virat is away in Australia as India plays the Aussies in their first big tournament after Covid lockdown.

However, the cricketer will be back home soon as he has been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India after the first two tests. While the news has paved way to fans wondering whether the Indian team will be able to challenge Australia in his absence, the move has been appreciated by many in India and abroad.

During the IPL, Virat and Anushka had a sweet exchange after the match finished. The cricketer, still on the field, gestured to her, asking if she has eaten. She gave him a thumbs-up from the stands. They were then seen having a brief conversation through hand gestures and the video soon went viral.

Recently, Anushka said that motherhood was ‘humbling’. Sharing a picture of herself, she wrote on Instagram, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?” Virat showered love on the photo and commented, “My whole world in one frame.”