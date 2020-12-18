Sections
Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma spotted in Mumbai with her dad, Dhanush joins Russo Brothers' Netflix film The Gray Man

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Pregnant Anushka Sharma was spotted in Mumbai with her dad on Thursday. Dhanush will be part of Russo Brothers’ ambitious Netflix film, The Gray Man.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 11:06 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anushka Sharma was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday. Dhanush will be seen in Russo Brother's Netflix film, The Gray Man.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Amitabh Bachchan poses for a new pic with a strong anti-coronavirus message: ‘Do gaj doori... mask hai zaroori’

A new picture of Amitabh Bachchan was shared online by celebrity photographer Avi Gowariker. The picture had an important coronavirus prevention message to go with it.

Dhanush joins star-studded cast of Russo brothers’ The Gray Man, the most expensive Netflix film ever

Dhanush will star with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Wagner Moura in the Russo brothers’ The Gray Man, at $200 million the most expensive Netflix original film ever.

Neha Kakkar shows off pregnant belly in new pic with Rohanpreet Singh, congratulations pour in

Congratulations poured in after Neha Kakkar posted a picture of herself, with a prominent belly. She tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh in October.

‘Diljit Dosanjh and I are fighting today, can unite tomorrow’: Kangana Ranaut slams food delivery service for playing referee in feud

Kangana Ranaut has warned a food delivery service after accusing it of attacking her during her Twitter feud with Diljit Dosanjh.

Pregnant Anushka Sharma spotted in Mumbai with her dad. See here

Actor Anushka Sharma, who is pregnant with her first child with Virat Kohli, was spotted on Thursday in Mumbai. Watch.

