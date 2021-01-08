Sections
Home / Bollywood / Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma thanks God for this ‘creation’, a day after posting pizza pics

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma thanks God for this ‘creation’, a day after posting pizza pics

Actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to express her gratitude to God for a particular ‘creation’. See her post here.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 17:31 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child.

Actor Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli, has been sharing pictures of food on social media recently. A day after she posted a picture of herself, enjoying some pizza, the actor shared a new picture, in which she expressed her gratitude for the existence of coconut water.

“What a creation God,” she wrote in an Instagram Story, sharing an image of a tender coconut, with a metal straw sticking out of it. On Thursday, she had shared a picture of half-eaten pizza, and written, “Go big or go home.”

Anushka and Virat were also spotted stepping out for lunch on Wednesday, a day after she demanded privacy in a social media post targeted at a photographer who’d snapped her and Virat sitting on their balcony. “Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now!” she wrote on Instagram Stories, attaching the picture that infringed on her privacy.

Virat and Anushka shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram in August last year, along with the caption, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” In a separate post, Anushka said that motherhood was ‘humbling’.

Also read: Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma gorges on pizza as she steps out for lunch with husband Virat Kohli, see pics

Anushka was last seen on screen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero. While she hasn’t announced any new acting projects, she produced the streaming hits Bulbbul and Paatal Lok through her Clean Slate Filmz banner, and has said that she wants to return to work within four months of giving birth.

