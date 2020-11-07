Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma twins with Virat Kohli in red as she watches RCB vs SRH IPL 2020 match

Sections
Anushka Sharma looked resplendent in red as she cheered for husband Virat Kohli during RCB vs SRH eliminator. Virat’s team lost the match by six wickets.

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore may have ended their Indian Premiere League campaign after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad by six-wicket in Eliminator but their fans only have good words to say about them. Virat’s actor wife Anushka Sharma, who has been a constant support as she cheered Virat during the tournament.

During Friday’s Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match, Anushka looked gorgeous in red as she watched the match. Anushka sat through the entire game and cheered for the team during a tough match.

 

 



The soon-to-be-mom was glowing with good health. Fans on Twitter were quick to tag her as ‘the most supportive wife’ and ‘big support’ for the cricketer. Earlier in the IPL, Virat and Anushka had served the fans with a cute moment. Virat, while on the field, had gestured to Anushka asking whether she had had food, and she had replied in the affirmative.

After the IPL Eliminator, Virat had said about their defeat, “Maybe a bit of nerves, maybe a bit of hesitation, we need to be more expressive with the bat. We didn’t have any phases in the game where we got away from the opposition. We just allowed bowlers to bowl to the areas they wanted to and didn’t put enough pressure on them. In the last two-three games, we have hit it straight to the fielders, lot of good shots going to the fielders. It has been a strange kind of phase in the last four-five games.”

Anushka has been busy with her productions during the lockdown, including Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. She was last seen on the big screen in Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer Zero. The film ended up as a critical and box office dud.

