Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor shares throwback pic from UK holiday with Saif Ali Khan, wishes friend

Actor Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan to wish an old friend. The actor is currently in Mumbai and is pregnant with her second child with Saif.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Happy birthday my darling Gally. We miss us all being together... very soon... god willing. Here’s to Chiswick dinners hugs ...” The picture showed Kareena and Saif standing with a person named Gally. Saif has a hand around both of them as they pose for the camera. For the uninitiated, Chiswick is a neighbourhood in London, known to serve typical British cuisine.

It appears Gally is friends with many in Bollywood. Kareena’s sister Karisma and socialite Natasha Poonawala too wished Gally on her birthday.

Only recently, on her son Taimur Ali Khan’s fourth birthday, Kareena had shared a picture and video of him and had written: “My child... I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow... God bless you my hardworking boy... but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and ofcourse eat all your cake...Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy... but above all else... do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma Happy Birthday Son... My Tim.”

Taimur’s birthday celebration was also a strictly family affair with Karisma’s family, Kareena’s parents and Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan and her family in attendance. Taimur’s cake was a horse shoe shaped one.

Kareena has been active through her pregnancy. Speaking about it, she had told Bombay Times, “No, there has never been any plan that I have to do this or that. It’s just that I have never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, ‘Now I want to put my feet up’. I am doing what I want to do. Working — whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery — has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is. After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother.”

