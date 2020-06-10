Monica Dogra shares mother’s ‘Covid-19 survival story’, reveals she was initially diagnosed with flu. Watch video

Singer and actor Monica Dogra has shared her mother’s Covid-19 survival story on Instagram. She warned everyone that the threat of the coronavirus is ‘super real’ and advised them to stay home.

Last month, Monica travelled to the US from India on a repatriation flight to be with her mother, who has now recovered from Covid-19. She urged fans to take the pandemic seriously and take necessary precautions.

Monica’s mother got sick at the end of February, when there was not much testing in the US. She said that she was diagnosed with Type A flu and got better after taking medication for five days. However, the symptoms returned two weeks later -- she had high fever (103.5°F) and extreme weakness.

Despite being barely able to sit up, she managed to drive herself to the hospital, on the advice of well-wishers, and tested positive for the coronavirus. She was then put in a quarantine room.

Monica shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “My mom’s COVID-19 survival story. We should add that at the end, she was taken off oxygen, her fever came down, and she was sent home from the hospital after ten days. She says it took about a month to get her strength back. She couldn’t walk, go up the steps at her house, take a shower, make food on her own once she went home. She had physical therapists coming home and nurses home for 3 weeks. So depending on a person’s access and privileges, recovery from Corona can be dicey. So stay home if you can! And remember that this is super real.... love to you all....”

Monica made her Bollywood debut with a guest appearance in Rock On. She has also acted in films such as Dhobi Ghat, David and Teraa Surroor.

