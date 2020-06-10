Sections
Home / Bollywood / Monica Dogra shares mother’s ‘Covid-19 survival story’, reveals she was initially diagnosed with flu. Watch video

Monica Dogra shares mother’s ‘Covid-19 survival story’, reveals she was initially diagnosed with flu. Watch video

Monica Dogra was in India when her mother was diagnosed with Covid-19 in the US. The singer and actor shared her mother’s survival story.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 14:22 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Monica Dogra’s mother has now recovered from Covid-19.

Singer and actor Monica Dogra has shared her mother’s Covid-19 survival story on Instagram. She warned everyone that the threat of the coronavirus is ‘super real’ and advised them to stay home.

Last month, Monica travelled to the US from India on a repatriation flight to be with her mother, who has now recovered from Covid-19. She urged fans to take the pandemic seriously and take necessary precautions.

Monica’s mother got sick at the end of February, when there was not much testing in the US. She said that she was diagnosed with Type A flu and got better after taking medication for five days. However, the symptoms returned two weeks later -- she had high fever (103.5°F) and extreme weakness.

Despite being barely able to sit up, she managed to drive herself to the hospital, on the advice of well-wishers, and tested positive for the coronavirus. She was then put in a quarantine room.



 

Also see: Sonam Kapoor missing from Shatrughan Sinha’s birthday post for her, fans reply with hilarious Mr India memes

Monica shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “My mom’s COVID-19 survival story. We should add that at the end, she was taken off oxygen, her fever came down, and she was sent home from the hospital after ten days. She says it took about a month to get her strength back. She couldn’t walk, go up the steps at her house, take a shower, make food on her own once she went home. She had physical therapists coming home and nurses home for 3 weeks. So depending on a person’s access and privileges, recovery from Corona can be dicey. So stay home if you can! And remember that this is super real.... love to you all....”

Monica made her Bollywood debut with a guest appearance in Rock On. She has also acted in films such as Dhobi Ghat, David and Teraa Surroor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Goa govt bans recruitment, fresh capital expenditure in a bid to save cash
Jun 10, 2020 15:57 IST
‘It will make bowlers robots’: Akram on ICC’s saliva ban
Jun 10, 2020 15:56 IST
Congress leader Oscar Fernandes in hospital over chest pain complaint
Jun 10, 2020 15:59 IST
‘You always think it’s out’: Kohli trolls Jadeja over DRS calls
Jun 10, 2020 15:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.