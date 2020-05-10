Mother’s Day 2020: Sara Ali Khan epic pic with mom Amrita Singh, ‘maa ki maa’ Rukhsana Sultana captures 3 generations of family

Actor Sara Ali Khan, early on May 10, took to Instagram to share a picture with her mother Amrita Singh and her maternal grandmother Rukshana Sultana on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The picture is from the hospital bed.

Sharing it, she wrote: “Meri Maa ki Maa Thank you for creating Mommy #HappyMothersDay.” In the picture, her grandmother, who has a newborn Sara in her arms, stands close to Amrita. The latter is on a hospital bed (we can hospital apparatus behind them) and is happily looking at the baby.

Sara is incredibly close to her mother and looks like her too. Since Sara was brought up by her mother, their bond was rock solid. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar India, Sara had said that she never wants to live away from Amrita. She said, “I intend to live with my mother for the rest of my life. She gets upset when I say that because she has this whole marriage plan for me, but she can also come with me no, what’s the problem?”

She continued, “I love hanging out with her, and I miss her when she’s away even for a few days. There’s nothing I hide from her.”

Sara is giving to writing rhyming verses and had done so to express her feelings for her mother. She had said, “The only difference between us - is I always want her attention. She on the other hand is full of love, hugs and affection. And undivided time and energy I sometimes forget to mention. My anchor, my inspiration, the magician that takes away all tension. She has cures for mood swings, hair-fall, dry skin and water retention. Her versatility, commitment, patience, and selflessness is beyond my comprehension. With her around no sadness lasts, no fear persists there can’t be much apprehension. Basically without contention, no need to even mention, mommy is best in every dimension.”

Sara has been staying put at home with her mother Amrita and brother Ibrahim through the lockdown period. On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan.

