Mother’s Day 2020: Shweta Bachchan says ‘mothers, grandmothers always right’, here’s what Bollywood celebs wrote

Many more Bollywood celebrities and star kids took to Instagram to share messages for their mothers on Mother’s Day. Shweta Bachchan and Soha Ali Khan had a wise observations to make.

Shweta wrote “mothers & grandmothers are always right” as she shared a picture with her mother Jaya Bachchan and brother Abhishek. Sonali Bendre reacted to the picture and dropped a red heart emoji.

Soha too took to Instagram to share a picture with mother Sharmila. She wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day it’s not easy being a mother - if it were easy, fathers would do it - Dorothy Golden Girls.” Shweta agreed with her and added “Well said. Beautiful picture”.

Neha Dhupia posted two lovely pictures with her mother and wrote: “#happymothersday MA ... not a single off day, not a moment when you have nt been amazing, not a single problem when you have nt come out shining, not a single dish that you cooked that has nt been delicious , not a single time when you have nt been there for me, not a single beat of my heart that was nt for you ... I love you so much ma @babsdhupia.”

TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla too posted a picture with his mother and said: “Grounded Literally!!! Anyways Happy Mother’s Day.”

TV actor Shweta Tiwari too shared a picture with her mother. She wrote: “Motherhood: All Love begins and Ends There. Happy Mother’s Day.”

Kirti Kulhari wrote in Hindi, “Tere hone se main hoon, mere hone se tu hai (I exist because of you, you exist because of me) #happymothersday.”

Arpita Khan too posted a collage of her to mothers - Helen, Salma Khan and mother-in-law Suneeta Sharma and wrote: “Mothers teach us the meaning of unconditional love & sacrifice. Thank you for being the best moms in the whole wide world. Thank you for always being there for us. We love you. HAPPY MOTHERS DAY !! @salmakhan1942 @helenkhan3551 @suneetasharma & alvira Agnihotri .”

Since morning, a host of stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor among many others wrote messages and shared pictures on the occasion.

