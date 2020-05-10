Mother’s Day 2020: Sonam Kapoor shares pics with mom Sunita and mother-in-law, Ishaan Khatter says ‘mom for president’

Bollywood actors Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate Mother’s Day. They all shared throwback pictures with their mothers on the occasion.

Sonam, who is in New Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja amid lockdown, shared a bunch of pictures with her mother Sunita and wrote a touching note. She said: “Mama I love you. Miss you so so so much.. I can’t wait to see you and hug you tight. Happy Mother’s Day.. @kapoor.sunita.” The collection features many pictures with her mother, where both the ladies are all dressed up and look stunning. Some of them feature her sister Rhea Kapoor as well.

Sonam shared some more pictures, this time with her mother-in-law as well. Sharing them, she wrote: “Love you both.. happy mamas day!”

Ananya Panday shared a cute video from the time she was but a little girl where a male voice, presumably her father Chunky Pandey, is asking her questions. To one question “Whom do you love the most in the love?” pat comes the reply “Mama”. To the second question “and second?”, Ananya replies “No one”. Sharing another video, where she is even smaller, “It’s clear where I get my crazy from happy Mama’s day to my Mama and all the beautiful mamas out there .” On the second video’s comments section, Deepika Padukone wrote “Cutieeee” while on the first video, Ishaan Khatter, her co-star in Khaali Peeli, wrote, “Word from the wise”.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter too posted a number of pictures with his mother, actor Neelima Azeem and wrote: “Mom for president.” The collection show a baby Ishaan in bed with young Neelima by his side.

Aparshakti Khurana posted a picture from his childhood when he was a boy. In the picture, he is sitting next to his mother and fast asleep, while she has a protective arm around her. “Her arms were, are and will always be more comforting than world’s most comfortable cushions. My safest place on earth. My go-to person for afternoon naps. With her, every moment is mom-umental. Celebrating her today and every day!”

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were among the first of stars to post notes on Mother’s Day.

