Mother’s Day: Amitabh Bachchan pens tribute to ‘world’s most beautiful mother’ says ‘each day is hers’

As the world celebrate Mother’s Day on May 10, Amitabh Bachchan penned his blog on mother Teji Bachchan, remembering how his mother shaped his life. Talking about the most important moments of his life – from big premieres to his win in the general elections to his return home after the grievous accident on the sets of Coolie, the actor showed how his mother was with him at every moment.

He also shared photos in remembrance on his blog. He started with the photo of the wedding day of his parents – Teji and acclaimed poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Sharing his own photo with mother, he wrote, “In Allahabad, perhaps a first conscious moment of what a photograph means for me.. never ever thought it would become a life line - pictures !! That bush shirt was special .. very ahead of all the fashion in those days .. but Ma had it made .. her aesthetics were always supreme.”

Talking about his mother’s immaculate sense of style, he shared another piece of trivia about him wearing a jamavar shawl to a wedding reception, “At the wedding reception of ManMohan Desai’s son Ketan with Shammi Kapoor ji’s daughter , Kanchan, a renowned journo covering the event stated I had come ‘wearing a carpet’. Guess they were unaware of the ‘jamawar’ shawls from Kashmir - very specially crafted and rare antique shawls.”

Talking about his “most favourite photograph with Maa”, he added, “At Allahabad , at a close friends’ place, the occasion.. a formal lunch for the visiting Chinese delegation.. that suit and tie specially made for the day.”

Talking about how his mother continues to guide him and his family, he added, “We live with Ma the entire day .. no matter what the occasion , or circumstance they keep you company by your side .. guiding you, caring for you, ever optimistic , ever inspiring , ever giving the never say die spirit.”

Amitabh perhaps summed up the thoughts of many as he wrote, “Every day is Mother’s Day .. many odes to her in words in expressions come .. sentiments are similar .. say something put it up they say .. fine have put it up .. in compliance with world wide sentiment .. but each day is hers .. shall ever be so.”