Mouni Roy flies to London to shoot a new film, says is “petrified and nervous”

Actor Mouni Roy, who flew to London to shoot for a feature film, talks about her flight experience and reveals what she expects while shooting on set.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 14:34 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi,

Mouni Roy is excited to start shooting and will be stationed in London for a month.

After being in the UAE for about four months, actor Mouni Roy has gone to London. She will be shooting a film there, “details of which will be revealed by the makers soon”.  

Talking about her flight experience, she says, “We are calling it the new normal while waiting for the new world but it’s not just as much fun as it used to be. I used to look forward to the long flights as I like reading and watching movies and sleeping in between for 15-20 minutes every hour. But the experience was not like that at all. In fact, it was quite unnerving waiting at the airport and later on the flight. Guess, it will take some time getting used to this manner of travel, as this was the first time I travelled after the lockdown.”

She is excited to start shooting and will be stationed in London for a month. The makers plan to do some prep this week and then commence shooting. Roy has been away from Mumbai for a long period now and she says she is not sure if she would be able to return to Mumbai post the shoot ends next month. “I don’t really know how the situation would be. I will be able to decide a week prior to the shoot’s end, depending on International flights and the situation in Mumbai and then I’ll take a call,” she says. 

Roy admits she is quite nervous to shoot in times of Covid-19. “I am quite petrified and nervous as actors are the only people on a set, who wouldn’t wear any masks or gloves while shooting or in a shot. But I was dying to work and be on a set, so we kind of have to get used to the new normal. Let’s see how it goes. It is my first time under the circumstances, so I will know and understand better as we start shooting. I have been promised that all the safety measures would be taken and social distancing would be practised on set. So, I am hoping for the best. One day at a time,” she concludes.



