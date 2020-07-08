Mouni Roy, in Abu Dhabi since March, misses her family: ‘I am dying to come back to India’

Actor Mouni Roy, who has been living in Abu Dhabi at her childhood friend’s home since she went to the UAE for a work trip in March, is eager to return to India. She has been missing her family members, who live in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal.

In an interview with The Times of India, Mouni said, “I am enjoying my stay here, in the company of my friend, who I grew up with, and her family. However, I am missing my mother and brother, who are in Cooch Behar. I am dying to come back to India, but I haven’t finalised a return date yet.”

Mouni has hardly stepped out of the house all these months, except to buy groceries, as she does not want to put her friend’s family at risk. “My friend’s parents stay with her and also, she has two little boys. I don’t want to take any risks as far as their health is concerned, and prefer staying at home. I have stepped out only a couple of times, and that too, to buy groceries,” she said. Instead, she has been using this time to hone her culinary skills and take online Bhagavad Gita classes.

Mouni began her acting career with the popular serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2006. She also acted in shows such as Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, before making her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Reema Kagti’s sports drama Gold. She went on to star in films such as Made In China and Romeo Akbar Walter.

Mouni will be seen next on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra, in which she plays the antagonist. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. After several delays, December 4 was announced as the release date of Brahmastra. However, it is likely to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

