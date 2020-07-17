Mouni Roy posts stunning monochrome picture from London. See pic

Actor Mouni Roy, who flew to London earlier this week, has posted a fresh black-and-white picture of hers. The actor is in London for the shoot of a film.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “@yangkathie said,”there are two kind of problems, one that cannot be resolved no matter what & the other would sort itself out eventually; in both cases it’s useless you worry”... & that’s how we became friends!” Mouni also posted a bunch of pictures and short video clips of London, giving view of the city’s architecture. Sharing one such a picture, she had written ‘What not to live’ as its caption.

Earlier, she had put up pictures of herself enjoying, as it were, the English weather. Sharing some, she quoted lines from a popular Hindi film song from the ’70s and wrote: “Hawa ke saath saath, ghataa ke sang sang, oh saathi chal.” Two days back, on Tuesday, she had shared pictures from London, one of which showed her at a cafe, with a book for company. Many of her industry friends commented on it. Actor Karan Tacker wrote: “Kindly tell me this is a throwback!” More so, as in India, people largely stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about her fears of shooting in Covid-19 times, she told Hindustan Times, “I am quite petrified and nervous as actors are the only people on a set, who wouldn’t wear any masks or gloves while shooting or in a shot. But I was dying to work and be on a set, so we kind of have to get used to the new normal. Let’s see how it goes. It is my first time under the circumstances, so I will know and understand better as we start shooting. I have been promised that all the safety measures would be taken and social distancing would be practised on set. So, I am hoping for the best. One day at a time.”

Mouni had been stuck in Abu Dhabi for the past four months and had been staying with her friend there. Then, July 13, she posted videos of herself in full Covid-19 protective gear with mask, face shield and gloves gear as she was set to take a flight. In the videos, it was not clear whether she was on her way home. It was later reported that she left for London.

In an earlier interview to Times of India, however, the actor had expressed a desire to get back home. She had been quoted as saying: “I am enjoying my stay here, in the company of my friend, who I grew up with, and her family. However, I am missing my mother and brother, who are in Cooch Behar. I am dying to come back to India, but I haven’t finalised a return date yet.”

