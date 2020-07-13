Sections
Mouni Roy says ‘tata’ after being stuck in Abu Dhabi for 4 months, is ready to take off for India

Actor Mouni Roy has shared a couple of posts that seem to suggest that she’s on her way back to India after four months in Abu Dhabi.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 16:54 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Mouni Roy appears to be all set for a flight.

Actor Mouni Roy, who has been stuck in Abu Dhabi for four months due to the restrictions on international flights, has finally been able to fly back home, it would seem. She shared a video of herself, wearing a face shield and a mask, all set to take off.

On Monday, Mouni shared a couple of videos that seem to suggest that she is indeed on her way back to India. The first, posted on Instagram stories, shows the actor wearing a mask and a face shield, with a timestamp identifying the date. The second video, shared as a post, is captioned ‘tata’, with a plane emoji next to it.

 

“Finally, safe travels,” wrote one person in the comments section. Another person, however, reminded Mouni to wear her face mask, which was dangling below her nose, correctly. “Mask nose pe daalo na,” they wrote.



In a recent interview to The Times of India, Mouni had expressed a desire to reunite with her family. “I am enjoying my stay here, in the company of my friend, who I grew up with, and her family. However, I am missing my mother and brother, who are in Cooch Behar. I am dying to come back to India, but I haven’t finalised a return date yet,” she had said.

Mouni Roy, in Abu Dhabi since March, misses her family: 'I am dying to come back to India'

Mouni will be seen next on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra, in which she plays the antagonist. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

