Mouni Roy went to UAE for work trip in March, has been stranded for 2 months with 4 days’ clothes

Actor Mouni Roy went to the UAE for a work trip in March, but has been stranded there for two months because of the lockdown.

Updated: May 21, 2020 11:07 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Mouni Roy has been staying with a friend in Abu Dhabi.

Actor Mouni Roy has been stranded in Abu Dhabi for two months, after a four-day work trip got extended because of the coronavirus pandemic. She has been staying with a childhood friend.

Mouni, who’d travelled to the UAE in March for a magazine shoot, told Mid-Day, “After the shoot, I decided to stay back in Abu Dhabi for two weeks, as my next project was scheduled to kick off only on April 15. I was possibly ignorant, but I didn’t imagine that the world will shut down. I have been stuck here with four days’ clothes.”

 

All domestic and international flights have been suspended because of the pandemic, leaving Mouni with no option but to remain in Abu Dhabi. She admitted that she is concerned about her family in Cooch Behar. “I have been checking on them every day,” she said. “I am relieved that my brother is by mom’s side at this time. My cousins also live close by, that’s an added advantage.”



She continued, “I have been oscillating between anxiety and calmness. Everybody around the world is going through a hard time. So, I sought solace in the fact that I have a roof over my head and a warm family, away from home. That said, I am eager to return to India.”

Mouni, who found fame playing the lead character in the hit TV series Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, made her Bollywood debut with Gold, starring Akshay Kumar. She followed it up with Romeo Akbar Walter, starring John Abraham, and Made in China, with Rajkummar Rao. Next up, Mouni has the big-budget fantasy film Brahmastra lined up. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

