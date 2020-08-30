Sections
Home / Bollywood / Mrunal Thakur reveals how a TV commitment made her lose out on a role in Dangal: ‘It was so tough’

Mrunal Thakur reveals how a TV commitment made her lose out on a role in Dangal: ‘It was so tough’

Mrunal Thakur says that coming from a television background to Bollywood was not an easy journey. She lost out on a role in Dangal due to her prior commitments to her TV show.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 07:22 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mrunal Thakur will be seen in Jersey and Toofan.

Actor Mrunal Thakur has earned herself a number of film roles in the last couple of years after being a big success in the television world. However, the transition from television to films was not easy for her.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Mrunal talked about the challenges she had to face in the initial days. She even revealed that she had auditioned for Aamir Khan’s hit film Dangal but could not bag the role. “I remember I was testing for Dangal and Mukesh Chhabra was casting for it. The role was so tough; it needed workshops. They were selecting girls from all over India and I made it to top 20 or something. I remember I had to shoot for a Maha Episode for Holi for the show I was shooting for. I just couldn’t attend that particular session of the workshop and I missed out on the film,” she said.

Before starring in Super 30 and Batla House, Mrunal was seen on hit daily soap Kumkum Bhagya. She then starred in her first Hindi-English movie, Love Sonia, with an ensemble cast of Demi Moore, Freida Pinto, Rajkummar Rao, Mark Duplass, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha and others.

Mrunal said the industry still has prejudices against television stars. She said in the interview that she was told not to put up pictures with her television actor friends but she refused to do so.”That’s my past, I can’t wipe it. I’m very proud of it,” she said.



Mrunal’s last release was Netflix’s Ghost Stories. She will now be seen with Shahid Kapoor in Jersey and with Farhan Akhtar in Toofan.

Also read: Amul pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with a topical: ‘Marvel of an actor’

Speaking about working with Shahid, Mrunal had earlier said, “I’m super excited to play the lead opposite Shahid in Jersey. When I saw the original film I was bowled over by its passionate emotional journey. It felt like I had lived a full lifetime of experiences in those two plus hours. So deep was the affect of the film on me that I couldn’t get it out of my heart the whole night so I immediately watched it again the next day, I can’t wait for Hindi audiences to experience a similar impact!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mrunal Thakur reveals how she lost out on a role in Dangal
Aug 30, 2020 07:22 IST
Trump surveys Hurricane Laura damage in post-convention trip
Aug 30, 2020 07:21 IST
Messi will not attend Barcelona training on Monday: Report
Aug 30, 2020 07:19 IST
Telangana relaxes quarantine norms for Vande Bharat, Air Transport Bubble flights
Aug 30, 2020 07:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.