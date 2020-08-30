Mrunal Thakur reveals how a TV commitment made her lose out on a role in Dangal: ‘It was so tough’

Actor Mrunal Thakur has earned herself a number of film roles in the last couple of years after being a big success in the television world. However, the transition from television to films was not easy for her.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Mrunal talked about the challenges she had to face in the initial days. She even revealed that she had auditioned for Aamir Khan’s hit film Dangal but could not bag the role. “I remember I was testing for Dangal and Mukesh Chhabra was casting for it. The role was so tough; it needed workshops. They were selecting girls from all over India and I made it to top 20 or something. I remember I had to shoot for a Maha Episode for Holi for the show I was shooting for. I just couldn’t attend that particular session of the workshop and I missed out on the film,” she said.

Before starring in Super 30 and Batla House, Mrunal was seen on hit daily soap Kumkum Bhagya. She then starred in her first Hindi-English movie, Love Sonia, with an ensemble cast of Demi Moore, Freida Pinto, Rajkummar Rao, Mark Duplass, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha and others.

Mrunal said the industry still has prejudices against television stars. She said in the interview that she was told not to put up pictures with her television actor friends but she refused to do so.”That’s my past, I can’t wipe it. I’m very proud of it,” she said.

Mrunal’s last release was Netflix’s Ghost Stories. She will now be seen with Shahid Kapoor in Jersey and with Farhan Akhtar in Toofan.

Speaking about working with Shahid, Mrunal had earlier said, “I’m super excited to play the lead opposite Shahid in Jersey. When I saw the original film I was bowled over by its passionate emotional journey. It felt like I had lived a full lifetime of experiences in those two plus hours. So deep was the affect of the film on me that I couldn’t get it out of my heart the whole night so I immediately watched it again the next day, I can’t wait for Hindi audiences to experience a similar impact!”

