MS Dhoni had told Sushant Singh Rajput during making of his biopic: 'You ask too many questions'

Throwback: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was joined on stage by cricketer MS Dhoni during the trailer launch of the cricketer’s biopic, MS Dhoni - The Untold Story in 2016.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 15:05 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from a promotional video.

Months after keeping his fans guessing, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni finally announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. The news came a little over two months after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played Dhoni in the biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The 2016 film turned out to be Sushant’s first solo blockbuster, which changed the course of his career.

Sushant and Dhoni had come together for the promotions of the film, which opened to positive reviews and went on to collect Rs 133 crore at the domestic box office. On being asked about the pressure of playing Dhoni, Sushant had said at the trailer launch in Delhi, “There was more excitement than pressure. In 2006, my family had reached out to MS Dhoni and I had clicked a picture with him. There are films where you end up being a very good actor but there are very rare films where you end up being a very good human being.”

Replying to the same question, Dhoni had said, “Sushant must be feeling more nervous because it was for him to show what he was feeling inside and make the audience believe him, for which he has really scraped me. He used to ask me about how did I feel at that time, how do I feel now. I told him, ‘yaar tum sawaal he poochhte rehte ho (you keep asking too many questions)’. In reality, we spent a lot less time together.”

He praised Sushant for learning his batting shots and added, “The kind of effort he has put in the film because one of the essential part of the film was cricket. Of course, all of us play cricket but when you have to show it on screen, you have to learn certain things, especially cricket shots. He has hit the helicopter shot in the movie and it’s exactly like a replica. Sushant has put a lot of effort.”



MS Dhoni: The Untold Story also featured Disha Patani and Kiara Advani. It was also music composer Amaal Mallik’s first solo film. Anupam Kher played the role of Dhoni’s father while Bhumika Chawla was in the role of his sister in the film.

