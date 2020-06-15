MS Dhoni is ‘morose’ at death of Sushant Singh Rajput, says his manager

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni ‘morose’. Sushant played Dhoni in his hit biographical film, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

In an interview with ABP Ananda, Dhoni’s manager/friend/the film’s co-producer Arun Pandey said the death has affected the cricketer. “We can’t even believe what has happened. I am not in a position to express my grief. Mahi is also very morose. Such a tragic incident,” he said. “Sushant was only 34 and a prosperous career was waiting for him, I have no doubt about that. There are ups and downs in everyone’s life,” he added.

Sushant died by suicide on Sunday. As per the Mumbai Police, he was suffering from depression.

“He was very concerned during the making of the movie about whether he would be able to live Dhoni’s life on the big screen. He was under a lot pressure before the movie release (in 2016),” Pandey told PTI. “He use to say it often to me that ‘I hope I am able to deliver, else Mahi’s millions of fans will not forgive me ever’. But the hard worker that he was, I was sure that he would a fine job and he did,” he added.

Former India wicket-keeper Kiran More, who had trained Sushant for the role, was also shocked at his death. “It’s very shocking. Too early to go. It shook me totally. I can’t come over it. He was just 34. He was so hard working, passionate and talented. I had worked with him for nine months, so I know how hard he had worked for that character,” More said.

“I can’t stop thinking about #sushantsinghrajput. It is just so tragic!!! In The Untold Story, at times you forgot whether it was Sushant or MSD. Amazing portrayal and now the world is much poorer with him not here in it. #gonetoosoon.” Virat Kohli said, “Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

