MS Dhoni retires: Anupam Kher pens note as cricketer’s ‘filmy father’, Abhishek Bachchan calls it the ‘end of an era’

The film fraternity has thanked cricketer MS Dhoni for his contributions to the sport. Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. While filmmaker Hansal Mehta joked that he, too, will retire from cricket now, Anupam Kher wrote a note for Dhoni, in which he called himself his “filmy father.”

Anupam, who had played the role of Dhoni’s father in the biopic titled MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, shared a picture with the cricketer and his real father, along with a note. He wrote in Hindi, “My dear @msdhoni! The real flight of life is still left, Many more tests of life are left, We have only measured a handful of land, The whole sky is yet to be explored !!! We may miss you in the playground, but you will always rule our hearts. Live long. Your filmy father.”

He also wrote a message for cricketer Suresh Raina, who announced his retirement moments after Dhoni. He wrote, “Dearest @ImRaina !! You have played your role on and off the cricket fields like a true gentleman. It literally takes b**ls to retire on the same day as @msdhoni. But that is how you have played the game too. Quietly, strongly and with total confidence!! Jai Ho to you.”

Farhan Akhtar wrote, “To not see @msdhoni in the India squad is going to take some getting used to. Thank you Mahi, for the years of cricket glory, great captaincy and nail biting finishes. Best of luck for all that awaits.”

Calling him a genius, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wrote on Twitter, “Not once, never, can i remember our hearts not pounding, our excitement levels not rising when Dhoni came out to bat. A true game changer. You made cricket seem simple, almost casual, yet exhilarating. Unexpected. If that’s not genius, I don’t know what is #Dhoni #DhoniRetires.”

Abhishek Bachchan called his retirement the end of an era. He tweeted, “End of an Era. Thank you @msdhoni for all the memories! All the best for your next innings. You filled a nation with belief and pride. One of the greatest of all time.”

Neha Dhupia shared a fan-made picture of Dhoni on Twitter and wrote, “The coolest captain ... the warmest goodbye... #mainpaldopalkashayarhoon you ll be missed @msdhoni .”

Hansal Mehta indicated that he won’t be watching cricket anymore as he tweeted, “I’m retiring from cricket too. #MSDhoni.”

Sonu Sood shared a picture with Dhoni and wrote, “Legends do not retire..It is the beginning of new innings.”

Thanking Dhoni, actor-politician Kamal Haasan tweeted, “Dear @msdhoni Thank you for demonstrating how self-belief can help achieve in sports and life. Rising from a small town to being the hero of the nation, your calculated risks and calm demeanour will be missed by Team India. Glad that your love story with Chennai continues.”

Arjun Rampal called Dhoni the ‘greatest captain’ and tweeted, “Cricket is not gonna be the same without you dear @msdhoni, thank you for making the Indian cricket team what it is under your leadership. The greatest cricket mind and unarguably the greatest captain and finisher. India will miss you. All the best for life ahead. Thank you.”

