Sections
Home / Bollywood / MS Dhoni retires: Taapsee Pannu, Randeep Hooda say ‘A chapter ends in Indian cricket’

MS Dhoni retires: Taapsee Pannu, Randeep Hooda say ‘A chapter ends in Indian cricket’

Taapsee Pannu, Yami Gautam and Randeep Hooda have all shared social media posts on the retirement of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni from international cricket.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 21:31 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Taapsee Pannu and Randeep Hooda have shared tweets on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s retirement announcement.

Taapsee Pannu, Randeep Hooda and many other Bollywood celebrities have reacted to cricket star MS Dhoni’s retirement announcement. Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday with a video.

Taapsee took to Twitter to express her sadness. “A chapter ends in Indian cricket,” Taapsee wrote with a sad emoji. Randeep shared a picture of Dhoni and wrote, “Nooooo !!! You’ve always known the best .. Thanks for the entertainment.”

Ranveer Singh commented on Dhoni’s post, writing, “LOVE YOU MAHI BHAI, THANK YOU FOR MAKING US SO PROUD.”

 



Yami Gautam wrote, “Immense respect for M.S Dhoni for not just being an outstanding player but also setting an exceptional example with his conduct and journey, on & beyond field.” Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “No retirement from our hearts Heart suit #MSDhoni @msdhoni.”

 

The 39-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman said in his video, “Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hours consider me as retired.” Dhoni, who played in 90 tests, 350 one-day internationals and 98 Twenty20s for his country, was dropped from India’s list of 27 centrally-contracted players in January. He has not played international cricket since last year’s 50-over World Cup.

Also read: Karan Johar returns to Instagram after two months with an Independence Day post

Dhoni made his test debut in 2005 and retired from the longer format of the game nine years later. He was one of his country’s most successful captains before standing down as skipper of the limited-over teams in 2017.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Thank you for the magic, Dhoni: Political leaders react to retirement of ‘India’s finest wicketkeeper’
Aug 15, 2020 21:33 IST
5 bold decisions of Dhoni that shocked everyone but won India matches
Aug 15, 2020 21:28 IST
CRPF officer who won 7th gallantry award dedicates it to his buddy who died fighting terrorists
Aug 15, 2020 21:25 IST
Postal service warns states of delays to mail-in ballots for US election 2020
Aug 15, 2020 21:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.