Sections
Home / Bollywood / Mukesh Bhatt on Rishi Kapoor: ‘You can’t make a xerox copy of Chintu’

Mukesh Bhatt on Rishi Kapoor: ‘You can’t make a xerox copy of Chintu’

Filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt talks about Rishi Kapoor, who died on April 30 following a long battle against cancer.

Updated: May 02, 2020 16:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, following a long battle with cancer.

Filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt has said Rishi Kapoor was not one to mince words, adding that there can’t be anyone else like the actor who died earlier this week in Mumbai. Rishi died at 67 after a two-year battle with leukaemia and his wife and actor Neetu Kapoor was by his side.

Mukesh told Spotboye in an interview, “He was a man who like Bhatt saab (Mahesh Bhatt) and I, never minced words. He said things not to down people. He said things what he felt. But what’s wrong with that? I have so many memories about him. And so many times, good memories tend to give you pain.”

“He always used to say, ‘Arre yaar, leave it. Even this shall pass away. Maze le. Let’s enjoy the moment’. I hope that we all start thinking like him. You can’t make a xerox copy of Chintu. I am happy and lucky that I met him in my life. You know what? People whom you genuinely love never die for you. Rishi will live in my heart forever,” he added.

Also read: Karisma Kapoor shares unseen family pic with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu, Ranbir and Kareena from vacation in Kashmir



Issued after his death, a statement from Rishi’s family said: “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.”



Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
May 02, 2020 13:32 IST
‘Criminal waste’: Cong attacks Central Vista project after 2 key approvals
May 02, 2020 15:09 IST
Domestic, international flight ops suspended till May 17
May 02, 2020 15:41 IST
LIVE| PM meets Sitharaman, Shah over second economic stimulus package: Report
May 02, 2020 16:25 IST

latest news

Pandemic-era celebrities struggle to strike appropriate tone
May 02, 2020 16:29 IST
Apple aims to let you unlock iPhone while wearing a mask
May 02, 2020 16:25 IST
Mukesh Bhatt on Rishi: ‘You can’t make a xerox copy of Chintu’
May 02, 2020 16:32 IST
The art of re-emergence: Kim Jong Un appears after long gap
May 02, 2020 16:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.