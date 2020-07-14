Mukesh Chhabra remembers Sushant Singh Rajput a month after his death: ‘I will never get a call from you now’

Mukesh Chhabra, who directed Sushant Singh Rajput in his last film Dil Bechara, has penned a heartbreaking note as he remembered the actor. He also shared several behind-the-scenes pictures with the late actor.

Sharing the happy throwback pictures with Sushant on Instagram, Mukesh wrote in Hindi, “Ek mahina ho gaya aaj...ab to kabhi phone bhi nahi aayega tera (It has been a month today....now I will never get a call from you).” While one pictures shows Mukesh fixing Sushant’s helmet while filming the scenes for the film Dil Bechara, another shows him sitting behind Sushant on a bike before a scene. There are a few candid moments of them hanging out with each other.

Several fans dropped heartfelt messages in reaction to the post. A fan wrote, “He is with us only..... forever in our hearts.” Another reacted, “That hurts” with a broken heart emoji. One more commented to the post, “memories with sushant are the most meaningful...make it a passion to continue the life to come...sushant will be happy to see us all happy and in love with him.”

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty puts a happy pic with Sushant Singh Rajput as new WhatsApp display photo a month after his death

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. He was suffering from depression. Dil Bechara is his last film and will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 26. Mukesh was very close to Sushant and had revealed how the late actor had given his nod for Dil Bechara even before reading the script.

Two days after his death, Mukesh had written on Instagram, “Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words.The Industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can’t believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother, will always miss you and love you. Mera bhai.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more