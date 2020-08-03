Sections
Home / Bollywood / Mukesh Chhabra reveals the thing that ‘really bothers’ him after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Mukesh Chhabra reveals the thing that ‘really bothers’ him after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Mukesh Chhabra said that every day, he was bothered by the fact that he could not meet Sushant Singh Rajput in the days before his death due to the lockdown.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 10:58 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mukesh Chhabra was also the director of Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, Dil Bechara.

Casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, who shared a long-standing relationship with actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said that there is one thing that haunts him every day. Mukesh, who knew Sushant from his Kai Po Che! days, directed the late actor’s final film Dil Bechara.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Mukesh said that if it had not been for the lockdown, he would have met Sushant frequently. Unfortunately, due to the restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, that could not happen.

“If there wasn’t this lockdown, we would have met over and over again but that didn’t happen. I wish I could meet him, everyday I think about this. This really bothers me a lot. He spoke to me on my birthday so I kept thinking that he could have met me on that day at my house, but due to the lockdown, we couldn’t meet!,” he said.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. Mukesh was among the few from the film industry who attended his funeral at the Pawan Hans crematorium.



In a heartfelt note shared on Instagram, Mukesh wrote, “Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words.The Industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can’t believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother , will always miss you and love you.”

Meanwhile, Dil Bechara opened on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar to an overwhelming response from the audience last month. Reportedly, the film was watched by 95 million viewers in the first 24 hours of its release.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

