Home / Bollywood / Mukesh Khanna confirms Shaktimaan film trilogy, says it will be ‘bigger’ than Krrish and Ra.One

Mukesh Khanna confirms Shaktimaan film trilogy, says it will be ‘bigger’ than Krrish and Ra.One

Mukesh Khanna said that Shaktimaan will be seen on the big screen in a film trilogy. In an Instagram post, he revealed that he had joined hands with a big production house and the films would be made on a large scale.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 14:56 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mukesh Khanna played Shaktimaan in the superhit series of the same name.

Mukesh Khanna, best remembered for playing Shaktimaan in the popular TV series of the same name, confirmed that the superhero is getting a film franchise of his own. In an Instagram post, he wrote that he has signed a three-film deal with a major production house and will soon share more details.

“Ab baat Duniya ko batane layak ho gai hai ki Shaktimaan Dobara avtarit ho raha hai. Ji haan Shaktimaan ke Doston , Ab Officially ye bata raha hoon ki Main Shaktimaan 2 le kar aa raha hoon. Wo bhi TV channel ya OTT par naheen, balki Trilogy, 3 Films ke roop me Bade parde par (It is now time to tell the world that Shaktimaan is landing. Yes, friends of Shaktimaan, I am officially confirming that I am bringing Shaktimaan 2. It will not be a television show or web series but a film trilogy which will release on the big screen),” he wrote.

 

According to Mukesh, the Shaktimaan trilogy will be bigger than the Krrish films and Ra.One. “Details dheere dheere hum disclose karenge. Filhaal itna bata sakta hoon Ek bahut bade Production House ke saath maine haath milaya hai is Himalayan task ko Anjaam dene ke liye. Kah sakta hoon, jo kuch Banega Wo Krish Ravan se bada hoga. Aur ye Shaktimaan ke liye jayez bhi hai (We will disclose the details in time. Right now, all I can say is that I have joined hands with a very big production house for this Himalayan task. I can say that whatever we make will be bigger than Krrish and Ra.One, and that is befitting for Shaktimaan as well),” he wrote.

Shaktimaan aired on DD 1 from 1997 to 2005. The show inspired a number of spin-offs. Shaktimaan: The Animated Series was launched in 2011, followed by a telefilm titled Hamara Hero Shaktimaan in 2013, featuring Mukesh as Shaktimaan and Uday Sachdeva as Junior Shaktimaan. A 3D animated series on Shaktimaan was also announced.

