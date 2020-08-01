Mumbai Police is cooperating; no plans to interrogate Rhea Chakraborty now: Bihar Police

Sections
Bihar Police say the Mumbai Police is cooperating with them in the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Aug 01, 2020

An FIR was filed against Rhea Chakraborty in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Mumbai Police is “cooperating and helping” in the probe of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, said inspector Manoranjan Bharti, Bihar Police on Saturday. “The Mumbai Police is cooperating with us. They are helping (in the investigation),” he said.

On being asked if they would question actor Rhea Chakraborty, inspector Kaisar Alam, Bihar Police, told reporters, “It is not needed right now. She is under our watch.” A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the actor’s death.

An FIR was filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh against Chakraborty in Bihar in connection with the death case under several sections including abetment of suicide. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in Rajput’s death case. ED registered the report after an FIR was filed by his father against Chakraborty.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. According to the Mumbai Police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.



