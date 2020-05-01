‘My Chintu darling has gone’: Rishi Kapoor’s first co-star Simi Garewal remembers him, he had called her ‘first crush’

Actor and anchor Simi Garewal was the ‘first crush’ of late actor Rishi Kapoor, who died Thursday in Mumbai. Sharing her grief over the loss, Simi had tweeted, “#RishiKapoor My Chintu darling has gone.. My dearest friend..my costar..my playmate. The one who used to make me laugh till I cried! Now there are only tears.. No last goodbye. No funeral. No consoling embraces. Silence. Emptiness. Grief.”

Responding to her introductory note about him on a Melbourne special episode of Simi’s show in 2016, Rishi had said, “She holds a very special place in my heart. She was my first crush, my first love. In the film Mera Naam Joker, if you see that. The way she guided me, helped me. Whatever I have done in the film, is only because of Mr Raj Kapoor, who was our director. And because of Simi.”

Simi was visibly surprised to hear Rishi and she insisted that she did not “do anything”. Rishi said further, “You were so patient.” Simi then interrupted him and said, “That is so sweet of you to give me credit where it is not due. Well I accept it!” Rishi and Simi had worked together in Raj Kapoor cult classic film Mera Naam Joker. While Rishi essayed the role of Raj Kapoor’s son, she played his teacher.

The two co-actors then talked about the three films that they worked together in - Mera Naam Joker, Karz and Kabhie Kabhie. “I remember you in the first film. You were so much fun. Funny, adorable..You would do pranks and get away with them because you had such an innocent face. And I adored you! But I want to ask you, what happened when we did Karz and Kabhie Kabhie? Because there I felt, I do not know Chintu anymore!” Simi asked Rishi.

“I got polluted. It is a very natural process, for anyone to mature,” he said. “To be honest, after Bobby, I was flying. Dimple got married and I took the entire credit of the film. I was a 20-year-old kid, brash, being paid so much of money. Thankfully, my next film (Zehreela Insaan) crashed. I was grounded like anything!,” Rishi said.

Rishi was rushed to hospital on Wednesday and died Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer.

