Nachunga Aise teaser: Kartik Aaryan debuts his digital avatar, promises to dance like no one’s watching. Watch

Kartik Aaryan has shared the teaser of his upcoming music video, Nachunga Aise. However, the actor is seen in an animated avatar in the video and shows some impressive dance moves.

Sharing the video on Instagram, “Senor, Senorita, Sunita and Sangeeta sab naachenge!! #NachungaAise Teaser. @omraut @tseries.official #BhushanKumar @millindgaba @goldenwords31 @retrophiles1.” The animated avatar of the actor is seen dancing on a street in the teaser. The video has been created by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame and promises to show an unseen avatar of the actor.

Meanwhile, Kartik has announced his new project, Dhamaka. The actor is currently shooting for the edge-of-the-seat thriller and introduced his character of Arjun Pathak from the film. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of his character. Kartik plays a Mumbai-based journalist on the quest to cover a terrorist attack in the city.

The picture sees Kartik sporting long hair, spectacles and a suit with bloodstains over it. “Miliye #ArjunPathak se #Dhamaka..@madhvaniram #RonnieScrewvala @amitamadhvani @rsvpmovies @officialrmfilms,” he wrote in the caption. Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the film will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amita Madhvani, and Ram Madhvani.

Kartik had shared a picture as he left for the shoot amid the pandemic. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture in which he is seen seeking blessings from the almighty and his parents. He expressed the concern of his mother in the caption, “Shuru karein #Dhamaka Lekar Prabhu ka naam Checking in Swipe right to see my already worried Mom”.

Kartik shared the news of his new project on his 30th birthday that was on 22 November. In the teaser, Kartik is seen sporting a formal look, while he sports specs and looks at a blast on a bridge. The thriller movie, based completely in Mumbai, will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Ram Madhvani (with Co-Producer Amita Madhvani).

The actor has also got Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 in the pipeline.

