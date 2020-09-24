Nagma on summons to actors: ‘Why has NCB not summoned Kangana Ranaut who has admitted to have taken drugs?’

Actor-politician Nagma has slammed Kangana Ranaut for allegedly using the death of Sushant Singh Rajput to further her own agenda. She also demanded why Kangana has not been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) despite the fact that she admitted having taken drugs. Sushant was found dead on June 14, inside his Mumbai residence.

Sharing images that are doing the rounds online, allege that Kangana first claimed she wanted justice for Sushant but is now “running her own political agenda against Bollywood.” One the creatives that Nagma shared also has pictures of Deepika Padukone, Dia MIrza and Anurag Kashyap. While Deepika has been summoned in the case, Anurag has been recently accused of sexual assault by an actor. Dia has denied any links or ever consuming or procuring drugs.

The second picture has the text written, “Anurag Kashyap - vocal against government, gets accused in Me too. Dia Mirza -vocal against government gets accused in drug case. Deepika Padukone stood in support of JNU students gets accused in drug case. Next in line - Swara Bhaskar, Anubhav Sinha, Richa Chadha.

Sharing the images, Nagma tweeted, “Why has the NCB not summoned Kangana Ranaut who has admitted to have taken drugs . If they could summon other actresses on basis of what’s app chat ?? Hypocrite and is this the duty of NCB to leak out information to Press and malign the image of only female top actresses 56 inch.”

She also shared another news report and wrote, “NCB being Selective and the Actress who is continuously tweeting against other actresses taking drugs who admitted to having consumed herself is not being questioned why this selective outrage and what is illegal remains illegal for one & all why r only they pointing out to betis.”

In the ongoing probe into Sushant’s death, the NCB has summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, for questioning.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde claimed that Rhea did not take any names in her statement. Rhea, actor and girlfriend of late Sushant, has been arrested in the drug case.

