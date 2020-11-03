Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Nail Polish teaser: Arjun Rampal, Manav Kaul unite for a mindboggling murder mystery

Nail Polish teaser: Arjun Rampal, Manav Kaul unite for a mindboggling murder mystery

The Nail Polish teaser shows a glimpse of a lawyer, played by Arjun Rampal, and a man struggling in an asylum, played by Manav Kaul. The film revolves around a murder trial where the back story and the court proceedings are interwoven into a journey of a shocking criminal discovery.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 21:14 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Arjun Kapoor in a still from Nail Polish teaser.

The teaser of Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul’s courtroom drama, titled Nail Polish, is out now and hints at the uncertainty of the human mind.

The 30-second teaser opens with Arjun gasping for breath under water. It is followed by a glimpse of a shirtless Manav challenged by his demons in an asylum. It further shows a court case in progress and also features a woman, which has someone’s hand rubbing her lipstick on her face. The intriguing teaser ends with a man with bleeding feet, being dragged away on a wheelchair. A voice says in the background, “The mind commits the crime, the body takes the blame.”

 Watch Nail Polish teaser here

The film boasts of an intense, hypnotic storyline that revolves around a uniquely constructed murder trial where the back story and the court proceedings are interwoven into a journey of a shocking criminal discovery.



Arjun, who plays the role of a high-profile defence lawyer named Sid Jaisingh, had earlier said, “A man wearing nail polish on the poster has already got people’s imagination working. I promise you the intrigue it has created will be justified in this film, that is a meticulous written and directed psychological thriller, by Bugs Bhargava.”

Manav, who had tested positive for Covid-19 soon after beginning work on the film and had to take a break, had added, “The energy on the set is quite intense and it has been a challenging role for me so far. The poster will confuse the viewers, especially when it comes to the polish on one nail. The uncertainty of the human mind will take centre stage in the narrative. I doubt people have got a chance to see something like Nail Polish in the OTT space.”

Also read: Laxmii song Bam Bholle: Akshay Kumar dances with all his might to please Lord Shiva in ‘most explosive song of the year’

Besides Arjun and Manav, Nail Polish also stars Rajit Kapur and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles. It is directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna and produced by Pradeep Uppoor, Seema Mohapatra, Jahanara Bhargava of Ten Years Younger Productions and Dhirajj Vinodd Kapoor. The ZEE5 original will premiere on January 1, 2021 on the OTT platform.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Nov 03, 2020 20:55 IST
US Election 2020 LIVE: More than 100 million voted early, reports AFP
Nov 03, 2020 22:31 IST
SRH vs MI Live: Warner, Saha almost ensure Sunrisers a playoff spot
Nov 03, 2020 22:29 IST
Army chief off to Nepal, visit expected to ease ties after border row
Nov 03, 2020 21:25 IST

latest news

Stranded Indian shuttlers return from Germany
Nov 03, 2020 22:31 IST
IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Nov 03, 2020 22:26 IST
UK raises terror threat level to ‘severe’ after shooting in Vienna, attacks across France
Nov 03, 2020 22:28 IST
Zimbabwe beat Pakistan via Super Over in 3rd ODI, records rare win
Nov 03, 2020 22:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.