Namit Das: I never had any judgments about the OTT platform

His first tryst with OTT was back in 2017 when it was still and up and coming medium and Namit Das has since done several projects. In fact during the past few months, three of his web series have made its way to the audiences.

“I never had any judgments about the OTT platform. The first show that I did on an OTT was Kaushiki and I enjoyed it thoroughly. It is not a question of me embracing OTT but me getting an opportunity to do these versatile on the various digital platforms where there is so much entertainment. It is quite big now and I am happy to see that,” shares Das.

The actor, who starred in shows like Aarya and A Suitable Boy, says his attitude towards the OTTs have remained pretty much same as it was when he did his first project.

“There is a sense of gratitude and happiness because I have been part of good content on these OTTs. I am looking forward to working more on these platforms,” he adds.

Many have lauded the OTTs for it democratic nature of work and opportunity and Das agrees. “It gives an actor a lot of space and actor like me has got many opportunities to be a part of different kinds of stories which would have been slightly difficult 10 years back. That is because the only medium available would have been films or TV. The longer format helps to have a much longer graph for my character than any film put together,” he points out.

Das also admits that casting on OTT scores higher than films and he says his casting in Aarya as a crook businessman Jawahar Bishnoi in Aarya is the biggest example.

“People take risks with casting. People look at different actors differently. Ram Madhvani (director of Aarya) gave me the opportunity to play this part. Otherwise, a more conventional move would have been to cast someone who looks a particular way. But he wanted someone who looked just the opposite of the negativity that this person had. So yes, more storytellers are taking risks,” he says.

And because of his back-to-back shows, the actor was busy promoting them amid the lockdown and he says that kept him pretty busy this whole while.

“I was also dubbing for my show and promotions on digital platforms. I also shot a film,” he concludes.