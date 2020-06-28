Sections
Nana Patekar visits Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Patna

Nana Patekar visited Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna on Sunday and paid floral tributes to the actor.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 19:48 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Nana Patekar speaking with Sushant Singh Rajput’s father.

Actor Nana Patekar visited late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna on Sunday. Video shared on social media shows Nana meeting with Sushant’s father.

As per a report in the New Indian Express, Nana paid his tribute to Sushant by laying flowers to his framed photograph. He spoke about the actor with his family and said he was a good actor.

 

Earlier, Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari, paid final respects to Sushant at his prayer meet in Patna. Actor Akshara Singh also attended the meet.



Sushant died by suicide on June 14 and his last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai a day later. The funeral was held in the presence of family and a select few from the film and television industry. His ashes were immersed in the Ganga river on June 18 by his father, two sisters and other family members.

Sushant was 34 and was suffering from depression. The post-mortem report listed the cause of death as ‘asphyxia due to hanging’. The Mumbai Police is currently investigating his death and has questioned as many as 27 people about it.

Sushant’s final film, Dil Bechara, will get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. The film marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and is an official adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault In Our Stars. Sanjana Sanghi will make her debut in a leading role with the film. It also features a cameo by Saif Ali Khan.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

