Nargis Fakhri's boyfriend Justin Santos pens romantic post: 'Look at this perfect woman right here. How did I get so lucky?'

Nargis Fakhri’s boyfriend, Justin Santos, called himself ‘lucky’ to be with someone like her. In a new Instagram post, he said that she is not only stunning but also has a great sense of humour.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 20:12 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Nargis Fakhri is dating a chef named Justin Santos.

Actor Nargis Fakhri’s boyfriend, chef Justin Santos, could not stop gushing over her in a mushy new Instagram post. Sharing pictures with her, he said that she is not only ‘drop dead gorgeous’ but also has an amazing sense of humour.

“Look at this perfect woman right here. How did I get so lucky? On top of her being drop dead gorgeous would you believe me if I told you her jokes were hilarious too? #Unicorn #BlueSteel,” Justin wrote in his caption. “Aweeeeeeeee . I love that you love my jokes,” she replied in the comments section, followed by a number of laughing and heart emojis.

While Justin was wearing printed shorts and a brown hoodie, Nargis was dressed in a white jumpsuit and neon green bikini top.

 



Also read: Sona Mohapatra backs Kangana Ranaut, slams Farah Khan Ali for commenting on actor’s ‘class’

Friends of Nargis vouched for her sense of humour. “I would totally believe you! That girl is a riot,” one of them commented. “She is hilarious. My old roomie from back in the day in UK! @nargisfakhri,” another wrote.

Fans also showered love on the couple. “I am So Happy For both of You . Wonderful Couple,” one wrote. “You are one lucky guy,” another commented. “Masha Allah, I hope it’s happily ever after, marry her, she’s a gem,” a third wrote.

Nargis, meanwhile, shared pictures from her hiking date with Justin. She used a quote by CS Lewis in the caption, “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream,” and added, “Let’s see what’s next on this list!”

 

On the work front, Nargis was last seen in the horror-thriller Amavas, which released last year. Her next film is Torbaaz, alongside Sanjay Dutt.The film is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release on Netflix soon.

