Naseeruddin Shah’s son Vivaan dismisses ‘fake’ reports of his father’s ill health, says prayers are with Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor

Naseeruddin Shah’s son, Vivaan, has dismissed reports of his father’s ill health. Read his message here.

Updated: May 01, 2020 09:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

On Thursday evening, a section of the media started floating the news that Naseeruddin Shah had been hospitalised

Actor Naseeruddin Shah’s son has rubbished rumours of his father’s ill health. In a Twitter post, Vivaan Shah told his father’s well-wishers that he is fine, and condoled the deaths of actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

Vivaan wrote in a tweet, “All well everyone! Baba’s just fine. All the rumours about his health are fake. He’s keeping well. Praying for Irfan Bhai and Chintu ji. Missing them a lot. Deepest condolences to their families. Our hearts go out to all of them. It’s a devastating loss for all of us.”

 

“That man is national treasure. Please take care of him. Stay safe, ya’l!” one fan wrote under Vivaan’s tweet. “Best wishes to Naseeruddin Shah,” wrote another.



Irrfan and Rishi died on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. While Irrfan had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, Rishi had been battling leukaemia.

On Thursday evening, a section of the media started floating the news that Naseeruddin had been hospitalised. "He's absolutely fine, and is observing lockdown with my aunt Ratna in Mumbai, it is fake news," confirmed Saira Shah Halim, niece of the actor, to IANS.

According to Saira, her father Lieutenant General Zameer Uddin Shah, had spoken to the veteran actor a short while ago, and was assured that Naseeruddin Shah is hale and healthy.

