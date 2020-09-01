Naseeruddin Shah says his debut film as director shook his confidence: ‘It is not a movie I am proud of’

Naseeruddin Shah has spoken about why he never followed up his debut film as a director, Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota, with another one. The actor said he was not happy with his 2006 film that starred Konkona Sen Sharma, Ayesha Takia, Jimmy Sheirgill, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani, Saroj Khan and Irrfan Khan. An ensemble film where the lives of characters intertwine with the 9/11 attacks.

“My confidence as a filmmaker was badly shaken by the film I made,” he told Mid-Day. “I am not able to summon the confidence to direct again. It’s not a movie I am proud of; it didn’t turn out well because of my shortcoming as a director.” He also said that he would take baby steps towards filmmaking, perhaps by making a short film first.

Talking about the kind of work he is looking for as an actor, Naseer earlier told PTI, “At this stage of my life, I’m not looking for great parts to play. I have had more than my share. I’m looking to work in projects where I enjoy myself and which will give me something to chew on. I wouldn’t do a role of a boring traditional father in a movie, even if it is made by somebody I like.” The actor added he enjoyed doing supporting but critical roles, in which “directors hesitate to cast well known actors as they feel audiences’ expectations would be blighted. I realised my own role is not as important as the totality of the film and I should contribute to the totality of the film in whatever capacity I can.”

Shah, who studied at the National School of Drama and Film and then the Television Institute of India (FTII) in late 1970s, established himself as a major contributor to the Indian new wave cinema during the ‘70s and ‘80s. While he made a mark in movies Nishant, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Ijaazat, Bazaar, Katha, Masoom and Mirch Masala. He also appeared in commercial cinema with films such as Hero Hiralal, Karma, Tridev and Mohra.