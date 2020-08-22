Naseeruddin Shah to resume shoot next week: ‘I always thought there were too many people on sets, doing nothing’

As he gets back to work in Rajasthan next week, actor Naseeruddin Shah has said he always felt there were too many people on sets “doing nothing” and the reduced number of people working on a set at a time will make the work more streamlined and cost-effective.

About getting back to work with fewer people, Naseer told Mid Day, “It will be different, but I wonder if it will last. I have always thought there were too many people on sets, doing nothing. Now, shoots will become more streamlined and cost-effective.” Claiming that he has only missed the stage during the pandemic induced lockdown period, Naseer also told the tabloid that he will go to Rajasthan on August 25 to shoot Nikhil Advani’s Kaun Banega Shekhawati.

Naseeruddin had earlier said that lockdown has inspired young filmmakers. “This lockdown has inspired so many young filmmakers to attempt interesting, novel subjects without worrying about a producer sitting on their heads asking ‘hero kaun hai’ or ‘gaana daal do’ or do all this crap. I’m optimistic about the future, and really glad that the monstrous Rs 500 crore budget might be a thing of the past,” he had said.

Naseeruddin, whose sons Vivaan and Imaad are also actors, had recently snubbed the nepotism debate in film industry recently and said, “I don’t understand this insider-outsider nonsense that’s going on. I mean, it’s a whole lot of rubbish and we should be put an end to this, it’s bulls***.”

Naseer recently appeared in the Amazon Prime Video series Bandish Bandits, and the Zee5 film Mee Raqsam. Naseeruddin, who has been awarded the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Indian cinema, is also a three-time National Award winner.

