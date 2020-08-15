Sections
Home / Bollywood / Naseeruddin Shah wonders if fans will have same reaction to Salman Khan films at home: ‘I doubt it’

Naseeruddin Shah wonders if fans will have same reaction to Salman Khan films at home: ‘I doubt it’

Actor Naseeruddin Shah has said that the coronavirus pandemic will bring about a seismic change in the film industry, and hopefully signal doom for big-budget films.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 14:39 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Naseeruddin Shah will next be seen in Mee Raqsam.

Actor Naseeruddin Shah has compared the upheaval that the Indian film industry is currently witnessing to the implosion of the Hollywood studio system. He wondered in a roundtable interview hosted by journalist Rajeev Masand if fans of Salman Khan would still enjoy masala entertainers in a non-theatre environment.

“It will be interesting to see what will be the reaction of the audience to a Salman Khan film, the audience that whistles and claps and throws coins at the screen and dances in the aisles... What’ll be their reaction when the watch a movie like that at home, alone, or with their children? Will they behave in the same way? I doubt it.”

The actor said that he’s interested in seeing what kind of films will be announced because of this, adding that he has a feeling that “the small movie will gain.” He added, “This lockdown has inspired so many young filmmakers to attempt interesting, novel subjects without worrying about a producer sitting on their heads asking ‘hero kaun hai’ or ‘gaana daal do’ or do all this crap. I’m optimistic about the future, and really glad that the monstrous Rs 500 crore budget might be a thing of the past.”

Also read: Naseeruddin Shah says his comments about Rajesh Khanna were uncalled for: ‘About Virat Kohli, I don’t take anything back’



Naseer recently appeared in the Amazon Prime Video series Bandish Bandits, and will next be seen in the Zee5 film Mee Raqsam. Salman, meanwhile, was supposed to release his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai around Eid, but the film has been delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown, with some portions of filming still incomplete.



Recent years have indicated an audience fatigue when it comes to films starring the three Khans of Bollywood -- Salman’s Bharat and Dabangg 3 underperformed, while Shah Rukh Khan has had a series of subpar releases, and Aamir Khan suffered one of the biggest box office disappointments of his career with Thugs of Hindostan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Defence minister contradicted PM Modi on Ladakh stand-off, says Ahmed Patel
Aug 15, 2020 15:13 IST
Atwal, Lahiri miss cut at Wyndham Championship
Aug 15, 2020 15:01 IST
Fashionable, environmentally friendly algae flip flops made by scientists
Aug 15, 2020 14:57 IST
Britain lines up more potential Covid-19 vaccine supplies with J&J, Novavax deals
Aug 15, 2020 14:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.