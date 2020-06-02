Sections
Natasa's ex Aly Goni wishes her and Hardik Pandya on pregnancy, Wajid Khan's video of him singing in hospital goes viral

From Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic expecting their first child to late music composer Wajid Khan’s candid video going viral, here are top news from the world of entertainment.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 10:25 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Wajid Khan’s mother Razina tests positive for Covid-19, was taking care of ailing son at hospital: report

Late music composer and singer Wajid Khan’s mother Razina has tested positive for the coronavirus. Wajid had died of a cardiac arrest at a Mumbai hospital on Monday and his mother was reportedly present at the same hospital to take care of her ailing son.

Natasa Stankovic’s ex Aly Goni wishes her on her pregnancy, wedding with Hardik Pandya: ‘God bless you guys’

Model and actor Natasa Stankovic announced on Sunday that she and cricket star Hardik Pandya are expecting a baby together. While the couple did not say it in as many words, they also shared a picture from what appears to be a wedding ceremony.

RIP Wajid Khan: Old video of composer singing Dabangg title song in hospital goes viral

Hours after music composer and singer Wajid Khan, of the composer duo Sajid-Wajid, breathed his last, an old video of him singing the title track of Dabangg is going viral. In the clip, he dedicates the song to his brother and partner Sajid Khan.

Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez enjoy cycle rides in Panvel amid lockdown. Watch videos



Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez seem to be having a whale of a time as they isolate together at his farmhouse in Panvel. On Sunday, fan clubs shared videos of the two stars going on a cycle ride in the area, with their friends.



Zaira Wasim reacts to furore on locust attack tweet, says it was taken out of context: ‘PS I’m not an actress anymore’

Former actor Zaira Wasim has reacted to the controversy surrounding her social media posts on locust attacks. Replying to a tweet by Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah, Zaira said her words were taken out of context.

