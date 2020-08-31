Natasa Stankovic cradles son Agastya in her arms in adorable new photo, Hardik Pandya sends love

Dancer and actor Natasa Stankovic shared an adorable new photo with her son, Agastya, as he turned one month old. The cute click also featured cricketer Hardik Pandya, although in a poster in the background. He is currently in the UAE with his team, Mumbai Indians, for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

In the picture shared by Natasa, she looked gorgeous in a pink polka-dotted dress with a thigh-high slit. She had a wide smile on her face as she cradled Agastya in her arms. She stood in front of a framed poster of Hardik in his Mumbai Indians jersey. “Zid pakki toh jeet pakki (If you are persistent, you are a sure-shot winner),” it read.

“Agastya #1month we love you @hardikpandya93,” Natasa captioned the sweet picture. Hardik showered love on the post by dropping a number of red heart emojis.

On July 30, Hardik took to his Instagram page to announce that he and Natasa had welcomed their first child. He shared a picture of himself holding his son’s hand and wrote, “We are blessed with our baby boy.”

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1 on a yacht in Dubai, where they rang in the New Year with a few close friends and family members. A few months later, on May 31, they announced that they were expecting their first child.

“Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes,” Natasa wrote in an Instagram post. The same pictures were also shared by Hardik on his Instagram page.

