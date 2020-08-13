Natasa Stankovic declares holding son in her arms: ‘When I hold you, life makes sense’, see Hardik Pandya’s reaction

Sections
Actor and model Natasa Stankovic has shared new pictures with her son. Her husband, cricketer Hardik Pandya, has also reacted to them.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 08:06 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Natasa Stankovic gave birth to a baby boy on July 30.

Actor Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram to share pictures with her son on July 30. He was born in a hospital in Anand in Gujarat. Sharing the pictures, Natasa wrote: “When I hold you, life makes sense. #mamasboy #blessings.” Her husband, cricketer Hardik Pandya was full of love for wife and son and dropped a black heart emoji in the comments section. 

Not just him, a number of film and cricket personalities reacted to the post. Actor Athiya Shetty dropped grey heart emojis, while tennis player Sania Mirza posted black hearts emojis. Natasa’s ex-boyfriend Aly Goni dropped a bunch of heart emojis. TV actor Astha Gill called Natasa a “hot mama”.

On the day their son was born, Hardik had taken to Instagram to post a picture of himself holding his newborn son’s hand in his, and had written: “We are blessed with our baby boy.” A week later, sharing more pictures with the team of doctors attending to them in the hospital, Hardik had written: “Special thanks to Akanksha hospital in Anand! Last one week you guys made sure we have our home away from home! @niketunited @drmolinapatel @dr.nayanapatel you guys are absolute gems Bringing my baby in this world! Will be grateful forever.”

Back in May, the couple had announced that they are expecting a baby together. Hardik had written: “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes.” They also shared a photo from a traditional ceremony where both were wearing garlands. Many were left wondering if the couple had got married during the coronavirus lockdown. The couple had taken everybody by surprise on the new year when they announced their engagement.



